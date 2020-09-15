SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Terry Link, who was charged last month in federal court with tax evasion, resigned his seat last week.Link, a Democrat from Indian Creek, had been a key player in passing gaming legislation in Illinois, including a massive 2019 expansion bill that provided for sports wagering, added land-based casinos and a Chicago casino.Link had served in the Senate representing the 30th District since 1997. He also served as chair of the Lake County Democratic Party, resigning from that post last month amid …