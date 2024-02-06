The Illinois Supreme Court has again denied a request from a Republican lawmaker seeking to repeal the state’s assault weapons ban.Gov. JB Pritzker signed the ban on the sale, possession and manufacture of a long list of firearms, high-capacity magazines and certain accessories in January 2023. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, quickly challenged it on state constitutional grounds along with local gun owners and a gun shop owner.In August, the state Supreme Court ruled against Caulkins in a 4-3 decision. Caulkins had …