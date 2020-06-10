The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has triggered nationwide protests, calls for police reforms and statements of outrage from politicians and public officials.

Members of the legal community and bar associations in Illinois have also weighed in on the apparent injustice of Floyd’s death and the broader issue of police misconduct.

The Daily Law Bulletin compiled portions of statements from several bar groups, summarized below with links to the full statements.

“CCBA denounces the repeated unnecessary and unlawful uses of excessive force against black people by law enforcement and call for the arrest, conviction and sentencing of the officers involved in these deaths. Further, the fact that police officers nationwide have engaged in repeated and unnecessary uses of unlawful and excessive force against black people demonstrates the need for nationwide legislative reform. It is no longer enough for these actions to carry civil penalties to be borne by the taxpayers, including the black citizens who are repeated victims of brutality. These repeated abuses of power must also be criminalized and those officers that choose to act in this fashion must be held accountable.

“Finally, CCBA extends our deepest sympathies to the families of George Floyd and countless others worldwide who have suffered the loss of loved ones due to racism and senseless violence.”

“The BWLA stands with the peaceful protestors in our city and across this nation who are using their voices to condemn this nation’s ugly history of systemic racism, injustice, social and economic disparities, and police brutality. The BWLA advocates for peaceful, non-violent protest, and we expressly condemn acts of looting and violence. While we understand the immense hurt and anger being processed by many, such senseless acts obscure the righteousness of the message and mission to seek justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, Laquan McDonald, Michael Brown, Atatiana Jefferson, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and so many other African-Americans who have died at the hands of white police officers or white citizens “standing their ground.” The list of activities that African-Americans cannot engage in for fear of being murdered. We cannot jog, relax in our homes, walk home with Skittles, go to church, bird watch, have car trouble—the list goes on and are tired of the mistreatment. Enough is enough.”

“Mr. Floyd’s death is not the first where the criminal justice system and our system of policing have failed a human being, his family and our society. This ingrained system of injustice targets the black community specifically and has done so with little concern that it will be held accountable. But this time, it is different… This time it was undeniably wrong, inhumane and finally everyone had enough. Now, we must do everything we can to stop it from ever happening again... This is a call to action for us to utilize the 7th Amendment to protect those who have suffered injustice or injury or to affect actual change on a system that has for too long oppressed the Black community.”

“The WBAI supports the peaceful protesters and all of those voicing their outrage and demanding accountability and change. But, words are not enough. And, as lawyers, we can and must do more.

“We must stand against these flagrant injustices and do our part to dismantle the systematic racism that caused them. How can we do this? By educating ourselves, making financial contributions to organizations doing important work, and volunteering our legal services to those in need. Below are descriptions and links to organizations assisting in these efforts.”

“The Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois extends its support to the African American community during yet another act of injustice in our country’s history. Anguish fails to encompass the pain inflicted upon the families and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. During a time while communities of color have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality, unequal access to healthcare and economic disparities have become even more apparent.

“The inconsolable grief and indignant anger expressed in protests are more than justified. But the looting and violence throughout the state and developing around the country fails to ameliorate the pain of those lost or those left to grieve them ...We empathize with those grieving, hail those who are lawfully speaking out and commend the principled members of law enforcement, including many Latinos, that protect all of our communities.”

“The past few days have filled us with sadness and dismay as we watched the murder of George Floyd. We are at a loss for words. Our confidence is shaken. We are restless.

“We are reminded of the historical mistreatment of our fellow brothers and sisters, and non-binary people of color. Sometimes the barrage of news and social media leads to unwitting forgotten injustice and violence of the Black community of our past. The Black community continues to suffer injustice without sufficient community action. Tony McDade, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery are only a few of the lives lost to unnecessary racial inequality.

“LAGBAC stands in support with the Black community and supports the peaceful protests of the grieving. Injustice and hate have no room in our hearts, public institutions, our justice system, or any place where the warmth of light shines.”

“The Asian American Bar Association of Greater Chicago (AABA) is deeply saddened by George Floyd’s death. We mourn his loss, and our hearts go out to his family… Like many in this country, we are greatly disturbed by the circumstances of Floyd’s death. While we often use our voices to advocate for the Asian American community, the current situation calls on us to stand with the African American community, and thus, we direct our voice inwards to our Asian American community…

“While we as Asian Americans struggle with our current reality — living in fear of harassment and violence in public spaces — we must recognize that this struggle has been a constant reality for Black Americans in this country…. Some of us might propose that this is a time to work harder to show our American-ness. Yet, at AABA, we recognize that racism is wrong, and a system that perpetuates racism is broken and must be fixed. Hate takes on many forms and shades. No matter how hard we work to show that we should not be hated, it is a disease that constantly adapts to the situation to infect us. Instead of focusing on how we can change ourselves to fit in, we should center our discussion on how we fit into the work needed to make change.”

“As an association whose mission and core values support fair-minded and objective administration of justice, the Chicago Bar Association stands with all who seek justice for George Floyd. We join Mr. Floyd’s family, friends, and the entire nation in mourning his loss. We must honor his memory — and the memory of the countless victims of police brutality before him — by continuing to demand better of our government and of ourselves.”