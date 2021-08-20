A federal judge declined to revive a battle over a now-defunct Trump administration rule that opponents argue was designed to keep a disproportionate number of nonwhite immigrants out of the United States.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied a motion by Texas and 13 other states to intervene in a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump’s version of the “public charge” rule, under which the states saved money typically paid out in benefits. Feinerman held the states waited too long …