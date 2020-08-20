SPRINGFIELD — Statues of two slave-owning men with historical ties to Illinois will be moved from the Statehouse grounds in Springfield to a secure storage site, a panel of four officials voted Wednesday morning.The decision comes almost six weeks after House Speaker Michael J. Madigan asked the Office of the Architect to “move expeditiously” in evicting representations of Stephen A. Douglas and Pierre Menard from the Capitol.Madigan’s request was the long-time Chicago Democrat’s first public statement in the wake of civil …