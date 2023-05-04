Where a utility provider seeks a certificate of public convenience and necessity for a project under section 8-406.2 of the Utilities Act for a designated hardship area, they are not required to also go through the more general process outlined of section 8-406.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Illinois Commerce Commission.In August 2021, the Illinois General Assembly enacted the Pembroke Township Natural Gas Investment Pilot Program (Pilot Program) seeking to encourage natural gas access in the …