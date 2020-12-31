After the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a lawsuit and remanded for further proceedings, a district judge stayed the case pending the defendants’ request for certiorari from the U.S. Supreme Court. But based on the spirit of its mandate, the 7th Circuit granted the plaintiffs’ petition for a writ of mandamus and vacated the stay.The lawsuit attacked pre-2008 tax assessments in Cook County. In the initial appeal, the 7th Circuit ruled the district judge erred in concluding that the Tax Injunction …