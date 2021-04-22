A dispute over the decision by Ruth’s Chris Steak House to shut down its Chicago location permanently will continue to be fought out in federal court.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman denied a motion by the steakhouse for judgment on the pleadings in a lawsuit accusing it of breach of contract for failing to pay its rent.The suit was filed by 40 West Hubbard LLC, the owner of the building in River North that Ruth’s Chris leased.Guzman wrote the record must be developed before he can …