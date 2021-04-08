Is it just me or does returning to the office and “the way things were” worry anyone else? While there are some pre-pandemic habits I hope won’t resurface in my daily life, I’ve learned a lot over the past year that I hope to carry with me.Similarly, the pandemic has generated valuable lessons in professionalism that the legal profession shouldn’t ignore. I could share several examples but, for the sake of brevity, I’ll just focus on three lessons that the legal profession shouldn’t overlook.Be less averse to change.Change …