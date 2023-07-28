A federal judge ruled Tuesday that medical device sterilization company Sterigenics and Griffith Foods International can receive $91 million in past defense costs from their insurer. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., cannot avoid a previously filed duty to defend order by filing counterclaims.Griffith Foods International, Inc., Griffith Foods Group, Inc. and Sterigenics U.S., LLC brought separate but related lawsuits …