Hundreds of lawsuits over alleged cancer-causing emissions at a Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook will be settled for $408 million, its parent company said Monday, potentially drawing to a close years-long litigation that included the largest ever jury verdict in Illinois for a single plaintiff. Sotera Health Co. subsidiaries have reached agreements on the more than 870 ethylene oxide cases pending against Sterigenics in the Circuit Court of Cook County and U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the …