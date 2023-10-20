ATLANTA — Medical device sterilization company Sterigenics has agreed to settle nearly 80 lawsuits alleging people were exposed to a cancer-causing chemical emitted from its plant outside of Atlanta.Earlier in Illinois, hundreds of lawsuits over emissions at a Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook were settled for $408 million.Plaintiffs in Georgia sued Sterigenics and Sotera Health LLC over its use of ethylene oxide, a chemical said to cause cancer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The plant …