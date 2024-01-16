I find myself at my desk on this fine Sunday morning feeling highly productive. Every year, I take stock of what happened in the previous year and consider how I need to change and refocus for the year ahead. While I do this monthly and quarterly, the yearly review is always the most important. Lawyers are creatures of habit, and contemplation about the business side of the law is not typically on their list of strengths. In fact, going year to year without reflection is commonplace for most attorneys. This article was …