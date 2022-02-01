One of the best quotes I’ve read in years is a paraphrase of Napoleon by former football player Emmanuel Acho. He said, “The reason people fail is because they give up what they want most for what they want now.” More powerful words are rarely spoken.Additionally, it’s difficult to change who we are and what we’re doing without understanding how to change our bad habits and replace them with better ones. I wish someone would explain to me why developing good habits isn’t taught in grade school or at any level in education. …