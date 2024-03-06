Having written multiple books and articles over the past 20 years, it’s become a fun hobby of mine to create interesting and memorable acronyms for the systems I want lawyers to use and remember.Many of us use acronyms while texting to shorten words. A few of my favorites include ASAP, BTW and ETA. In the legal business development space, there’s also CRM (client relationship management), ROI (return on investment) and an old school sales reference, ABC (always be closing).When working with attorneys, I&rsquo …