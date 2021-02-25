In working with thousands of attorneys over the past 15-plus years, I always ask the same question, “With regards to business development, what are your primary challenges, frustrations and concerns?” My clients know I call these “CFCs.” Since, apparently, I have little to do on a snowy weekend in Chicago, I’ve compiled my notes and slimmed down the list to the top five. Here they are in no particular order and how you might consider addressing them moving forward.CFC No. 1. “I have no time to do business development and …