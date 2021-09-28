Let’s start out this article with the obvious, I’m a white guy. Does it mean that this conversation shouldn’t happen or be initiated by me? In a recent podcast interview with my friend Ph.D. and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) expert, Jim Rodgers, we discussed the importance of having DEI conversations and finding ways to discover common ground (even as a white guy). Together, we agreed that it’s all about finding what we have in common, not about our differences. One of his best quotes was his explanation of DEI. He …