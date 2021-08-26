There’s a saying you may have heard before, “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life” — or something to that effect. I’ve bought into this concept through most of my career; however, my opinion is changing as I see professionals struggling with this notion.Practicing the law may include reviewing contracts, deposing a witness, negotiating a settlement and countless other undertakings. Questions for you: •Do you love reviewing contracts? How many have you done and is it getting a bit old? •Do you relish …