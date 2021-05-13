Let’s be honest, we all have our guilty pleasures on TV. For me, it’s a reality show called “Gold Rush.” You might find this a little sad or you may be impressed that I know more about gold mining than just about anyone. If you were to ask (and please don’t), I could find land, have the equipment built and direct a crew to pull this precious metal from the ground with significant confidence.Since I don’t have “gold fever,” or the lower back for it, I think I’ll stick with my true passion, helping lawyers find their own …