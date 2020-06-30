One recent weekend I enjoyed the most wonderful fish fry dinner with my family. We have this special treat each summer up at my in-law’s lake house after catching walleye, perch and crappies. It’s easy to tell the difference between a good fish fry and an average one by how fresh the fish is. My wife can tell by the yummy noises I make when I’m eating.So what does this have to do with growing your law practice or building a book of business? Well, just hold your horses and let me rewind to 15 years ago …