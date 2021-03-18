If you’ve been reading my “stuff” over the past five years, you know that I always try to provide valuable takeaways and tips to improve your business development. This article is going to be a little bit different, in that I’m going to help you, the reader, figure out if hiring a coach to help grow your law practice is a good idea or not. After reading this, you should have some level of clarity on where you stand on the subject (if you’ve ever wondered). The easiest way to do this is to share characteristics of lawyers …