So, this morning I got my butt kicked. Not by a local neighborhood bully or in a bar fight, but rather by my Pilates instructor. Just being honest in sharing that my abs (or lack thereof) feel like mush and my triceps are aching from my 7:30 a.m. class this blustery Saturday morning in Chicago. The real question is, why am I putting myself through this punishment in an uncomfortable place, with a room full of women, and doing something that doesn’t feel good (yet)? I’m not sure if you’ve heard the expression “embracing the …