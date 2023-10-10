As a legal business development coach I’m often asked, “Where should lawyers start when looking to focus on client development?” Inevitably, the broken record in me responds by sharing the importance of a written plan. As you may know, a failure to plan is a plan to fail.One of the most instrumental parts of a good business development plan is identifying the low-hanging fruit. If time is money, it always makes more sense to invest your time in activities with people who already know, like and trust you …