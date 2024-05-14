I recently met with someone I’ll call Thomas who fancies himself a “top networker.” I invested an hour over breakfast where I listened to him trash talk a half dozen people in our mutual networks. He would say, “This person is a loser” or “This person is a taker.”This went on and on until I stood up and thought, well, this was fun. I think it’s possible he has networker’s derangement syndrome (NDS). Gotta love internal sarcasm.As a business development and networking coach, there were at least a dozen ideas I had for …