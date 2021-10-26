When it comes to legal business development and marketing growth, I encourage you to not be “that kid in a candy shop.” Most attorneys share with me that there are countless options for marketing and, quite frankly, too many distractions related to marketing. They are feeling overwhelmed and end up doing too many things badly (eating too many Blow Pops and Hershey’s Kisses and getting a stomachache) or resolving to do nothing at all (walking by the candy shop entirely and not experiencing the goodness that abounds).Sound …