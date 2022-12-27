I’m always curious what lawyers’ attitudes are as they move into a new year. Are you anxious, excited, nervous or worrisome? Did you just finish your best year ever and now wonder how to repeat that amazing feat? Or was it a total grind and the business just wasn’t there for you? Whatever the case, it’s always my goal to try to help you to be the best legal business developer you can be. Here are three easy-to-follow actionable things you can do to help ensure your next year is a growth year.Action No. 1. You must stop …