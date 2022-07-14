Here’s a simple query for you lawyers out there. Is it smart to climb a mountain, knowing that it will be difficult but worthwhile, or smarter and easier to just avoid it altogether?Before you answer, know that your destiny at the top of that mountain includes financial rewards, career control and flexibility, all contributing to your ultimate goal — happiness. To get there, though, you will experience long hours, sweat, tears and the constant managing of family and friends who support you but struggle to …