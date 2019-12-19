Last month, I provided five of the harshest business-building snafus that lawyers experience in trying to build a successful law practice. This month, I give you five more.In case you missed it, the first quintet included:1. Not using your calendar to schedule time for business development.2. Not setting clear agendas in networking meetings.3. Not creating call or email lists for business development.4. Not developing a prospecting plan for business development.5. Not leveraging your partners for cross-marketing …