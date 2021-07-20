At some point over your legal career, you probably found a mentor, coach or adviser to help you navigate the legal landscape and to maneuver through rough waters. Everyone knows that you can advance in your profession much more quickly with help, rather than on your own.In fact, I can’t think of any successful person I know who can’t point to someone in his or her life that wasn’t the difference maker. For me, it was my coach, Keith, back in the early 2000s. He was able to evaluate me as a business developer and identify …