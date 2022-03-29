While there are many reasons the legal industry is changing, including the recent diversity effort, new work from home policies and the Great Resignation, the playing field is rapidly being leveled for women attorneys. In the not-too-distant past, the idea that a woman could or should make it rain or run her own firm was considered absurd. It was a “man’s world” and women were only allowed to be in it. Well, today it’s a very different story. We now have women managing sizeable firms, leading GC roles and bringing in more …