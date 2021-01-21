One of the most common questions I’m asked as a business development coach for attorneys is, “Should I be posting on social media and is this a good use of my time and energy?” You’ll love my answer. It depends.The first thing you need to ask yourself is, “What am I trying to accomplish in my career?” “Who am I trying to target?” and “Am I willing to take time away from other things to get there?” If the answer is the affirmative, you may want to consider getting in the game or stepping up your current lackluster …