You probably read the title of this article twice because you know I’m all about the legal biz-dev game. Many of my articles are written around experiences I have in my personal and business life. This article is no different. Recently, one of my new clients missed one of my classes because he had too much work coming in. Additionally, he couldn’t really do the prospecting activities we had agreed upon. Many attorneys are having this “problem” these days, being overwhelmed with new clients and billable hours. So, what was …