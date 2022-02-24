A great challenge lawyers face in growing and sustaining a successful law practice is staying in touch with referral sources. It’s amazing how life gets in the way and distracts us from keeping in touch. That being said, failure to do so is at your own peril. The lawyers, accountants and consultants who send business your way must be taken care of and communicated with to ensure your law practice continues to thrive. It’s certainly conceivable that other lawyers in your space are wooing them away from referring you every …