As I was stream-surfing last weekend, the way we all do, I bumped into something thoroughly intriguing and decided to watch the opening episode. The new HBO show “The Rehearsal” sets up the host, Nathan Fielder, and his guest on a mission to solve a difficult life challenge in a truly unique way. Before giving away the twist here, let me ask you a few questions.•What if you could know the outcome of a specific scenario before it happens?•What if you knew and thoroughly reviewed every possible outcome to handle it perfectly …