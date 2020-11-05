As your friendly neighborhood lawyer coach, I get the privilege of hearing excuses from attorneys on why business development growth is down right now. While no one can deny that things are weird and different, the main justification for slumping originations is Zoom. Mainly, that in-person face-to-face meetings are where the magic happens. That being said, there are so many upsides to utilizing Zoom as a business tool that some can’t see the forest for the tress. If I’ve piqued your interest, then you’ll enjoy reading a …