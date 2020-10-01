Part of being an effective marketer these days is authenticity. I’m trying to practice what I preach by sharing more about my personal life and the interests that occupy my time outside of helping attorneys with their business development efforts.One of my pastimes or passions is a sport you may not have heard about before. And no, it’s not pickleball! It’s called platform tennis or also known by some as paddle tennis. It’s like tennis, racquetball and ping pong all wrapped up in one sport and then played outside during …