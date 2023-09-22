Taking a textualist approach by looking solely at the plain language of the Clean Water Act, a fisheries reform group in North Carolina plausibly alleged valid claims against shrimp trawlers that dumped “bycatch” in the Pamlico Sound lagoon without a CWA permit. But based on the major questions doctrine — a recently formalized background principle that has “hazy” boundaries — the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an order that tossed the complaint filed by North Carolina Coastal Fisheries Reform Group.Trawl nets …