South State Bank offered to settle a $6 million judgment against Kyle Tauch for $2 million. Two days later, he accepted. But that was after he found out — from an attorney who represented Virginia Angel, another one of his judgment creditors — that the bank had assigned the judgment to Angel for collection. Tauch insisted his acceptance was valid because the offer hadn’t been revoked, and the Texas Court of Appeals agreed. But the state’s high court — reaching back to a classic 1876 English case and relying on Sec. 43 of …