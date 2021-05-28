There were two routes for attacking the validity of a deed that gave Allison Durham a joint tenancy interest in a house and the surrounding 40-acres owned by her octogenarian father-in-law: the traditional procedure of proving Allison owed a fiduciary duty to Charles Durham in what old cases called a “confidential relationship” and the new remedy provided by the Presumptively Void Transfer Act.Enacted in 2015 as an amendment to the Illinois Probate Act, Section 4a-10(a) of the new law says: “In any civil action in which a …