Theoretically, the safety net of “implied terms of insurance coverage” mandated by the Illinois Commercial Transportation Law should have automatically provided protection for the public when a 2007 Volvo tractor used by Ljupka Logistics was involved in an accident.The safety net should have provided backup under a policy that Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co., an affiliate of Progressive Insurance Co., sold to Ljupka, a motor carrier of property for hire, even though the Volvo wasn’t listed as an …