Although the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged there “may be grounds” for concluding that the conspiracy theory of specific jurisdiction violates the due process clause, it affirmed a jurisdictional ruling against two English companies that allegedly conspired with six other defendants to fix platinum and palladium prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange.BASF Metals and ICBC Standard Bank are headquartered in London, England. The commodities were located in London and Zurich, Switzerland. But the complaint …