Iftikar Ahmed reportedly fled to India after stealing $65 million. During disgorgement proceedings, a federal judge in Connecticut relied on the nominee doctrine in ruling that Ahmed owned “a large swathe of assets” his wife and three minor sons “held legal title to, controlled, and received benefits from.”As part of her analysis of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claim against Ahmed’s family (referred to as the relief defendants), the district judge concluded that the “assets were equitably owned by Ahmed and …