The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split on the validity of a complaint that alleged a New York town’s taking of Ben and Hank Brinkmann’s real estate for an “unimproved park” — i.e., an empty field — was a pretext that violated the 5th Amendment’s takings clause, because the municipality’s “real motive” was to block them from using the property for a big-box hardware store with an 80-car parking lot. “The complaint alleges facts sufficient to support a finding that the decision to create the park was a pretext for …