Distinguishing between arbitration and “expert determination” — a close cousin of the common procedure for privately adjudicating disputes — the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed an order that compelled arbitration of a $15 million claim under a buy-out agreement.The document called for picking an accounting firm to settle disagreements about a company’s financial statements.A key question was whether the defendant correctly reported its EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.“The …