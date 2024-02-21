The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split on the constitutionality of Pennsylvania laws that restrict the right of 18 to 20-year-olds to carry firearms outside their homes.Three plaintiffs within that age range sued the commissioner of state police, challenging those laws as a violation of the Second Amendment. Adopted in 1791, the Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”The commissioner …