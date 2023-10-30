Spotting a puzzling dichotomy in an ordinary civil rights case where the “historical facts” were uncontested and the crucial dispute was whether police officers acted reasonably under the 4th Amendment, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked: Why is this a question of law for judges rather than a question of fact for jurors?Adam Armstrong sued deputy sheriffs in Rockingham County in Virginia alleging they acted unreasonably in relying on consent from his estranged wife Kristy Roadcap when they entered his residence …