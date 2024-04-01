Reversing a jury verdict in a case where the winning attorneys accomplished the remarkable feat of engaging in nearly every type of improper closing argument, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals closed with important comments on civility.David Clapper, a Michigan resident, and two Michigan LLCs sued American Realty Investors and several other defendants for allegedly transferring assets to avoid having to pay a judgment of more than $70 million. The trial on the fraudulent transfer claims occurred in the Northern …