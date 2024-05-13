A complicated question of law about Subchapter V of the Bankruptcy Code in a battle over the dischargeability of a debt that a company allegedly procured by fraud — with a false written statement about its financial condition — is so “interesting,” according to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that it was the topic of a national moot court competition last year.Avion Funding allegedly gave $190,000 to GFS Industries, a Texas limited liability corporation that provides commercial cleaning services, in return for $299 …