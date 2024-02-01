Reversing the Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of applications for permission to manufacture flavored e-cigarette products, an en banc majority opinion from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals relied on “four well-established and longstanding principles of administrative law.”Two companies that manufacture flavored nicotine liquids for vaping devices (Vapetasia and Wages & White Lion Investments) argued that the FDA’s denial of their premarket tobacco applications (PMTAs) was arbitrary and capricious under …