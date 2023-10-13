With a majority and dissent both turning to the Gospel of Matthew for guidance on interpretation of the Class Action Fairness Act, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split on CAFA’s local controversy exception.Sixty-four Louisiana Sheriffs and the local law enforcement districts they control filed a state-court class action alleging they purchased defective cybersecurity equipment and software. One defendant in the case is a defunct Louisiana company. The defunct business — 1120 South Pointe Properties LLC — sold its …